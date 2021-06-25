PALMDALE — Aspiring hoopsters can try their skills at the Antelope Valley community basketball contest on Saturday at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
The no-cost contest is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the The H.E.L.P.E.R. Foundation. DND Dynamite Basketball and Crush Basketball will put the contest. There will be two age groups: 10 to 13 years old and 14 to 16 years old.
“We’re going to have five competitions that day and we have 18 cash rewards that we’re going to give out to the winners. Everybody gonna leave with something,” said Recee Walker of DND Dynamite Basketball.
Activities include a free throw shooting contest, outside/inside shooting contest and three-point shooting contest. There will also be a five-on-five game and two-on-two game.
There will also be food, music, and drinks. Participants and/or observers are recommended to bring a chair.
For details call, Walker at 661-409-8466 or Mario Bates of Crush Basketball at 661-886-8593.
