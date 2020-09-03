PALMDALE — With the help of community members, deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were able to identify and apprehend an arson suspect on Tuesday.
The incident occurred around 12:41 p.m., near Tierra Subida Avenue and West Avenue S. Passersby began calling the Palmdale station to alert deputies to a brush fire in the area.
“Upon further investigation, our call takers learned the fire appeared to be the cause of a male Hispanic arsonist who was caught by a passing citizen,” a Palmdale station Facebook post said. “The citizen immediately stopped their vehicle, recorded the suspect and called it into our station. The citizen remained at the scene to describe the suspect and direct our deputies to their location.”
Because of the swift action taken by deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the suspect was apprehended and the fire was extinguished.
There was no further information available on the suspect or the case.
