PALMDALE — Assembly Bill 31, better known a Gabriel’s Law, is done for the year after the state Assembly Appropriations Committee suspended the bill on Thursday along with hundreds of other bills, effectively killing them for the year.
Gabriel’s Law sought to establish the Office of Child Protection Ombudsperson with duties to include investigating and attempting to resolve complaints made by or on behalf of children related to their care.
The legislative panel is tasked with deciding whether legislation is too expensive to move forward. The panel also killed Assembly Bill 18, which would have ended California’s backlog of sexual assault forensic kits by requiring law enforcement to submit DNA evidence promptly.
Assembly Tom Lackey, R-Santa Clarita, who introduced both bills, posted a one-minute video to Twitter Thursday to express his rage over the bills’ defeat.
“Absolutely outrageous that two bills that address vulnerable populations, probably the most vulnerable … how do you get more vulnerable than Gabriel Fernandez, and the tragedy associated with him?” Lackey said. “Why wouldn’t we be doing everything we can to prevent such tragedy? But yet in a year with budget excesses, they say it’s too expensive.”
He added: “And then we have the rape kit bill that brings attention to rape kits that have been sitting idle for over five years. But yet ti’s too expensive. I think not, and I think you should be as upset as I am. And the reason I’m upset is because the people deserve better. Please express your outrage, and please help us to bring back the justice and the equity that people deserve.”
Lackey, who serves as vice-chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said in a statement that he “will remain committed to protecting Californians and will continue to fight for common sense to prevail in our misguided Legislature.”
An analysis by the Assembly Financial Committee showed that Gabriel’s Law would cost an estimated $1.5 million annually for the California Department of Social Services for approximately 10 full-time staff to perform the functions of the office.
The estimated cost to the general fund for AB 18 was $317,000 for fiscal year 2021-22, $1.3 million for fiscal year 2022-23, and $649,000 in fiscal year 2023-24 to the Department of Justice Division of Law Enforcement Bureau of Forensic Services for personnel, operating expenses and equipment to test sexual assault forensic evidence received before Jan. 1, 2016, according an analysis.
