The Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission is studying the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Deputy program.
The commission is seeking community feedback from all LA County residents, including students, parents, educators, school officials, law enforcement and community organizations, to evaluate the issue from various perspectives. The deadline to submit comments is Aug. 7.
