LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles City Council committee voted Friday to defer a recommendation regarding the possible suspension of Councilman Curren Price, who faces various criminal charges, until their Aug. 25 meeting.
In the meantime, the committee voted 3-0 to approve a second motion calling for the city to engage constituents of the Ninth District and receive input on Price’s possible suspension.
With Price facing charges of embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest, the Council’s Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee mulled the suspension motion that was put forth last week by Council President Paul Krekorian. The committee voted 3-0 to delay any recommendations on Price’s possible suspension and wait to hear more information on what actions the Council could take.
Price issued a statement shortly after the committee meeting, saying he was pleased that the committee delayed its vote as he has “not yet had the opportunity to answer the unwarranted charges” against him.
“I hope that the committee, and the full Council, will extend the same presumption of innocence that the law extends to me, and I look forward to proving my innocence,” Price said in a statement.
The Rules Committee met in Room 401 at City Hall, which quickly filled to capacity as constituents of the Ninth District came to urge the committee not to suspend Price.
In response to the outpour of support, Price expressed his “sincerest gratitude to the dozens and dozens of neighbors, the young and young at heart, who came out in droves to speak from the heart on all the wonderful work taking place across our community.”
Price continued to say that his constituents’ voices “mattered and roared like thunder across City Hall today.”
Krekorian, chair of the committee, said the charges against Price are of “real concern,” and that is why it’s important that “we consider every aspect of the actions that we may or may not take.”
