BAKERSFIELD — A newly established committee has begun its search for residents to serve Kern County by providing community improvements.
The Keep Kern Beautiful Committee is looking to recruit 10 individuals to protect and beautify the natural environment of the county by means of community engagement, education, and empowerment.
Interested applicants will be required to uphold and promote the committee’s mission and vision to improve the cleanliness and appearance of the county and enhance the overall health and welfare of its citizens.
Selected committee members will recommend to the Kern County Board of Supervisors, policies, programs and specific efforts, and will work together to improve the quality and appearance of community life.
Applications are available at the County’s Clerk Office, County Administration Office, 1115 Truxtun Ave., or at the County’s website, www.kerncounty.com
There are 10 vacancies that will consist of one member and one alternate member per supervisorial District. Applicants for this recruitment will be nominated by the Board of Supervisors and will serve a two-year term on the committee. Residents are encouraged to contact each county supervisor regarding their interests and qualifications.
Over the last year, the Kern County Public Works Department has worked diligently with community members throughout the county to establish Keep Kern Beautiful, an affiliate of the community improvement nonprofit organization Keep America Beautiful.
The Board of Supervisors established the committee to oversee Keep Kern Beautiful on Feb. 9 by unanimous vote.
For details and assistance regarding these appointments, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 661-868-3585.
