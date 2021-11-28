The independent Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission will hold a special meeting, Monday, to review and discuss public input on draft map options and submitted maps for the five supervisorial districts.
Commissioners would like to hear further public comment and discussion on supervisorial district draft maps B-1 and F.
The Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita would remain in Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Fifth District under both options, with the only proposed changes along the southern border.
The 14-member commission’s goal is to adopt supervisorial districts that are generally equal in population — about two million people per district — based on the 2020 census data. The commission must also account for fairness in regard to race and ethnicity; not splitting cities, neighborhoods and communities of interest; and having compact districts.
The deadline to adopt new boundaries is Dec. 15. If the commission does not adopt the final maps by that date, then the federal courts are assigned the responsibility.
The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
To attend or participate virtually visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82726060927
To listen only, call 669-900-9128, enter: 82726060927#
To view via web on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/LACountyRedistricting/
To submit written comments, visit https://publiccomment.redistricting.lacounty.gov/
To review agenda and additional materials, visit https://redistricting.lacounty.gov/virtual-meetings/
