PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, will consider changes to the designated land uses for sections of the Rancho Vista Specific Plan area, allowing for greater flexibility for development in those areas.
The Commission meets at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy.
The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82915364358? pwd=cWJudW9jWTJZQWxXYlVuWUxrTVZwUT09
The Rancho Vista Specific Plan dictates the land use designations for approximately 1,300 acres, bounded generally by West Avenue N-8 to the north, 55th Street West to the west, the California Aqueduct to the south and 30th Street West to the east.
The proposal would change the densities allowed in certain sections, shifting population and residential types while maintaining the same number of units allowed at 5,268, according to a staff report.The number of currently undeveloped units stands at 1,641.
The proposal would change 11 areas at the southwest corner of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Avenida Vista Verde from commercial to urban village residential, which allows for single-family attached or detached homes, condominiums and townhomes.
Similarly, the proposal would change approximately 34 acres to the west of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Tilbury Drive from urban residential to urban village residential.
It would also add a residential overlay to an area already zoned for commercial businesses, located near Rancho Vista Boulevard and Town Center Drive. This overlay will replace a zoning for high-density residential.
The land-use designations allow for some flexibility in terms of density and types of housing, whether attached or detached, single-family or multi-family. These include options for condominiums and townhomes.
The proposed changes to the Rancho Vista Specific Plan also clarify development standards for many of the land use designations within it.
There are no projects proposed at this time for the areas under consideration for changes, according to the staff report. Any projects for the area would still need to go through the regular approval process.
