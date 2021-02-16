PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission unanimously agreed to recommend the City Council approve a Proposed Zoning Ordinance amendment to amend Title 17 of the Palmdale Municipal Code, to encourage flexibility for future civic/social organizations and warehousing uses and find that the project is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act.
The city’s land use matrix provides a comprehensive list of allowable uses and the associated zones in which those uses are permitted along with the appropriate entitlement.
“It’s important to look at this list periodically and make sure that we’re adding any new uses or reclassifying existing uses as business types evolve over time,” Planning Manager Megan Taggart said during Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting.
The proposed amendment would allow for civic, social, service and labor organizations within the Public Facility zone with approval of a Conditional Use Permit. It would also allow for the establishment of warehousing of materials or products for which a Conditional Use Permit is not required within the Planned Industrial zone.
Commission Chairwoman Stacia Nemeth asked how changes to Title 17 of the Palmdale Municipal Code are affected by the General Plan update the City is currently doing.
The General Plan update started in early 2019. It is anticipated to be adopted early next year.
“Once that’s completed, we’re going to be doing a comprehensive overhaul of our entire zoning ordinance to make sure that the two are consistent,” Taggart said.
