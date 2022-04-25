PALMDALE — Murals and unique sculptures at areas across the city are among the ideas from the Palmdale Public Art Commission, which presented their five-year Public Art Work Plan to the City Council, on Wednesday.
The plan outlines specific proposals for the coming 2022-2023 Fiscal Year, then targeted projects for the next four years. It also includes ongoing projects funded in the current fiscal year.
“We’ve covered quite a bit of ground in a short period of time,” Parks and Recreation Director Keri Smith said, in introducing the Commission and its work. “The program has been really well-received and we’re starting to gain some momentum.”
The presentation began with a recap of ongoing projects funded in the current fiscal year. These include a kinetic sculpture to be installed at Rancho Vista Park when construction is completed there, a metallic monument-type sculpture at the Palmdale Auto Mall that should be completed by the end of the calendar year and resurfacing the area around the “Facing the Sun” sculpture outside City Hall, Public Art Coordinator George Davis said.
Two other projects from this year that will not be completed until 2023 are a large, Palmdale-themed mural on the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center and plein air-style frescos in the alcoves on the Palmdale City Library wall.
The mural’s design has not yet been finalized, but it will be in the style of vintage California fruit crates “without the fruit component,” Davis said.
For 2022-2023, the Commission has planned $182,780 in projects and maintenance and conservation.
First up are five murals to be painted as part of the AV Walls project, a partnership with the City of Lancaster and the Museum of Art and History, in September. The budget for this project is $32,780.
The plan proposes $10,000 for temporary artwork as part of the city’s Kaleidoscope art festival, in October.
“We’re looking toward ways to make that a more fantastic experience for our residents,” Davis said.
A mural on one of the Palmdale Water District’s large water tanks is planned, at $55,000.
The city is also working with five different tribes to develop a portion of McAdam Park with a representative art project, which is pending a National Endowment for the Arts Our Town grant.
“They’re all really excited to be working on this,” Davis said.
The highest amount of the grant to fund this project would be $150,000, with an equal amount of matching funds provided by the city. These matching funds would consist of $75,000 from the Public Art fund and $75,000 from the Parks and Recreation budget, he said.
The proposed budget also includes funds for safety fencing in front of the library alcove frescos, anti-graffiti coating for murals and other repair and maintenance projects.
Looking to the future, the list of potential projects includes an installation at the Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Antelope Valley Freeway interchange, a temporary sculpture — one that would be replaced with another perhaps annually — in the roundabout at Avenue S-8 and 40th Street East, an installation at Yellen Park, a mural and other art at Courson Park, sculptures of a family of antelope along the Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) exit off the freeway and anti-skid surface for the painted basketball courts at Marie Kerr and Dominic Massari parks.
All these future projects are subject to further review for future budget proposals.
The proposed projects include those funded by the city and through private partnerships, and include a maintenance and conservation plan, Commission Chair Lisa Sarno said.
The city’s funding for these projects for 2022-2023 is through public art fees revenues, not the General Fund revenues.
“We’re looking forward to having great public art destinations and basically have a destination point for art enthusiasts,” she said, to hopefully bring business and artists to the community.
“That’s the kind of art our city needs and has been looking for,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
The Council unanimously approved the Plan, which will allow the projects for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year to be wrapped into the upcoming budget process.
The Public Art Work Plan will be presented to the Council annually, Smith said, to collect input and approval for designated projects.
