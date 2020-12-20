LANCASTER — Lancaster’s Social Equity Commission held its first meeting on Wednesday to establish the date, time and place for its meetings and to start the discussion on the establishment of the commission vision, mission statement and goals for 2021.
The commission members are Chairman Shawntwayne Cannon, Vice Chairwoman Lloyri Carter, and commissioners Zac Cullen, Christopher DeLoach, Teresina Hone, Chyheeb Joseph and Giovanni Pope.
The commission will meet at 5 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month going forward. The meetings will be conducted telephonically due to the COVID-19 pandemic until it is safe to meet in person.
Cannon started the discussion on the commission’s vision, goals and mission.
“I see our vision as facilitators of equity in our community,” Cannon said. “Our mission should be to build a broad coalition that brings everyone into the fold. I’m interested in taking the pulse of the community on social equity issues that they find in our city, as well as shed a light on other services already in the city as a possible solution.”
Cannon suggested the commission create an equity task force that can be used as a resource. He would also like to conduct a community survey to take the pulse of the community. His ultimate goal is to create an equity report with data to be sent to the City Council with recommended solutions.
“What’s important to me is that we build trust between this body and the city as a whole because we represent the city as a whole. We want everyone to be heard,” Cannon said.
Vice Chairwoman Carter agreed with the goals set forth. She said the commission should create an outline and work on 30-, 60- and 90-day planning for the goals.
Commissioner Cullen said the commission should come up with a hardcore mission statement and realistic attainable actionable goals that can be measured.
“For me personally I see a lot of issues in foster youth to adult transition,” Cullen said. “Being on the Board of the children’s center I’ve noticed a very large impact there in our community. There’s things that I think systemically we have to change.”
Cullen added the commission’s vision, mission statement and goals should focus on things that they can do at a boots on the ground, grass roots level to improve things in the city, and then possibly expand it to other communities.
“I think first and foremost make sure it’s a realistic, attainable goal that we can achieve and write it down and shoot toward it,” Cullen said.
Commissioner DeLoach agreed.
“I feel like we should be a committee that’s dedicated to collecting the data that’s needed to make informed decisions,” DeLoach said.
DeLoach added he also wanted the public to participate during commission meetings and feel empowered to speak on issues and know that they are heard.
“We become a body that is able to take that information … and make actionable steps that we can present to the City Council so they can take action,” DeLoach said.
DeLoach added the commission could use multiple task forces focused on one thing for each item that needs attention.
Commissioner Joseph agreed with the discussion but added his own caveat.
“What I don’t want to be is some token group that the City of Lancaster can hide behind their problems,” Joseph said, “like, ‘Oh, we got a social justice and equity commission. We don’t have racial and inequity problems like that.’ Yes, we do and they need to be addressed, and that’s what I want.”
Mayor R. Rex Parris appointed Cannon and Carter to their positions at the Dec. 8 Council meeting.
Parris asked Cannon to take a class on leadership offered by Case Western Reserve University on Coursera.org
Cannon took the class and said it was a good class.
“I’m deeply appreciative that you took that seriously and you devoted the hours it took to complete it,” Parris said. “And I expect really good things out of you in this commission.”
Parris added the Social Equity Commission is vitally important.
“We expect a lot from you,” Parris said. “We even expect you to rub us the wrong way occasionally. Be courageous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.