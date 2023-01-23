Palmdale commissions

The Palmdale City Council, with Councilmember Austin Bishop absent, agreed to pay commission, committee and Board members up to $200 per month for attending meetings, with an additional $50 per month for chair persons.

 Screenshot

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, agreed to begin paying members of the city’s various commissions, committees and boards for attending meetings.

The Council agreed to paying members $100, per meeting, with a maximum of two meetings per month. The chair of any commission, committee or board would receive an additional $50, per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.