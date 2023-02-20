LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit for a 55-foot tall stealth wireless communications tower and 710 square-foot equipment enclosure at the northwest corner of 50th Street West and Avenue K.

The project site is owned by applicant Palm Ranch Irrigation District, which has an established lease with Verizon for an existing stealth cellphone tower, also known as a wireless communications facility or WCF, on site. Palm Ranch’s water utility plant is also located on the site. The Verizon tower, which was approved in August 2017, is also 55 feet tall and constructed to resemble a faux water tower.

