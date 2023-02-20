LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit for a 55-foot tall stealth wireless communications tower and 710 square-foot equipment enclosure at the northwest corner of 50th Street West and Avenue K.
The project site is owned by applicant Palm Ranch Irrigation District, which has an established lease with Verizon for an existing stealth cellphone tower, also known as a wireless communications facility or WCF, on site. Palm Ranch’s water utility plant is also located on the site. The Verizon tower, which was approved in August 2017, is also 55 feet tall and constructed to resemble a faux water tower.
The proposed tower for co-applicant AT&T Mobility will also be concealed within a faux water tower design.
“How do we define stealth with regard to this item?” Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey asked during Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.
“Stealth, by code, would technically mean that the wireless communication facility would be screened,” Planner Mitzi Alvarado said. “In this case, like the existing one screened with what looks like a water tower on site versus just a stand-alone steel or metal.”
So it’s blending in, Harvey said.
“It’s better than the pine trees and the palm tree configurations, that’s for sure,” Chairman James Vose said.
The Commission voted 4-0 to approve the Conditional Use Permit at Monday’s meeting. Commissioners King Moore, II, Daniel Tufts and Leslie Underwood were absent.
