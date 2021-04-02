COMPTON — A huge fire in a Southern California commercial yard spread to neighboring homes, destroying three and damaging a fourth, authorities said.
The fire erupted in Compton around 5 p.m. Wednesday and units from multiple agencies responded, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
Residents fled their homes but no injuries were reported.
Fire officials said the yard contained a wide array of items including vehicles, cardboard, pallets and paints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.