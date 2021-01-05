Longtime Lancaster resident Bettie Urbina, who at age 68 began writing a weekly newspaper column for and about Antelope Valley seniors, died Dec. 22 at age 95.
Born in Lincoln, Neb. on Sept. 7, 1925, she was a resident of the Antelope Valley for 72 years. She began newspaper work as a reporter for the Antelope Valley Ledger-Gazette in the late 1950s. She also wrote “The Peppermill,” a popular gossip column.
After leaving the Ledger-Gazette, she went to work in the Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Lancaster office. After retiring from the Probation Department in the early 1990s, she began writing a column called Senior Scene. The column started in the Daily News of Los Angeles’ Antelope Valley edition, then in 2007, moved to the Antelope Valley Press. She continued writing her column until she was nearly 94, before retiring.
“Bettie was unfailingly cheerful and ever the optimist,” former Antelope Valley Press editor Dennis Anderson, a veteran and mental health practitioner at High Desert Medical Group said. “She also had an encyclopedic memory and recall of detail about anything having to do with longtime residents who pride themselves on being the ‘old timers’ of the Antelope Valley.”
Urbina is survived by her husband Victor Carlos Urbina, sons Terry Miller, Daniel Miller and Robert Rencoret and daughter Theresa Elwood.
Her children had many memories to share. Here are some of them:
“Mom was a legend,” Daniel Miller wrote in an email. “Mom’s passing is not just the end of an era in Valley history. She is Valley history. She saw the growth and actively participated in making the Antelope Valley what it is today.”
He said his mother was dedicated to her family, church, city and the Antelope Valley.
“As a lot of locals leave the area, primarily because of the growth, Mom swore she would never leave, and kept that promise,” Daniel Miller wrote. “True local legend to the end.”
He said Urbina used to embarrass her children in “The Pepper Mill” column.
“Finishing her career just a couple years ago writing a senior’s column, she did everything with panache and had a proclivity for the driest of humor,” Daniel Miller wrote. “She taught her progeny (and there were many) to have class. She exuded confidence, even in her darkest of times. She was comfortable in the most elegant of occasions and yet spent time living among the Tarahumara Indians in Mexico to gather research for a book. Mom was a true enigma and yet showed more love to her children than we understood, at least until we had our own.”
Terry Miller said his mother’s professional life was heavily influenced by her early experiences growing up in relative poverty in Lincoln, Neb., in the midst of the Depression.
“Of course during those years pretty much everyone was poor, just some more than others,” he wrote in an email. “As a result, early on she resolved to better her circumstances through education, or otherwise developing a marketable skill that would hopefully ensure she was never poor again.”
Elwood recalled a story from the time she and Urbina went to Los Angeles with a couple of friends for Elwood’s certification exam for her cosmetology license.
Her mother served as Elwood’s model for a perm.
“I came to the point where I had to pretend I was giving mom a perm,” Elwood said, adding Urbina was the type to laugh a lot.
She was also the type to laugh when she had fun. Elwood scolded her mom for laughing as she worked because she was concerned she would get in trouble with the examiners.
At one point, Elwood put cotton around her mother’s face and also in her ears, to protect it from perm solution. That only caused Urbina to laugh more.
Elwood passed the test and got her license; they stopped on the way home to have a celebration meal. Elwood asked her mom what was so funny.
“She said, ‘Well you didn’t know what to do with the cotton so you just stuck it in my ears,’” Elwood recalled.
She explained to her mom that was part of the procedure.
Rencoret recalled one time he didn’t call Urbina as promised. He moved to North Carolina for a contracting job about 20 years ago and had been out to the Antelope Valley for a visit with his son. They had a great time.
“Of course everything is hectic having to get back to North Carolina and get ready for the next workday, so she had told me ‘Don’t forget to call me and let me know you got in,’ ” he said.
Rencoret and his son got home and back to the house. They started to unpack and got a bite to eat. The next thing he knows, there was a knock at the door.
“So I wonder who could this be,” he said. “I open the door and standing there in all of his glory is a North Carolina state trooper. The only thing he said to me was ‘Boy call your mama. So when she told you to call her you better call her. She’s going to send out those state troopers to hunt you down.’”
