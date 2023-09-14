RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Roy Kidd, who coached Eastern Kentucky to two NCAA Division I-AA football championships in a Hall of Fame career, has died. He was 91.

The school announced Kidd’s death on Tuesday in a release after being informed by the family. The legendary coach had entered hospice care last week.

