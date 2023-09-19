Colombia Fernando Botero Obit

Colombian artist Fernando Botero laughs next to a cake decorated with a pastry in the likeness of one of his sculptures during his 80th birthday celebration April 19, 2012, at the Botero Museum in Bogota, Colombia.

 Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia — Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, whose depictions of people and objects in plump, exaggerated forms became emblems of Colombian art around the world, has died. He was 91.

Lina Botero told the Colombian radio station Caracol that her father died Friday morning in Monaco of pneumonia complications.

