Obit Bea Romer

Colorado Gov. Roy Romer (left) and his wife first lady Bea Romer talk to reporters after a speech in 1998.

 Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado first lady Bea Romer, who helped establish public funding for preschool to help the state’s neediest children in the 1980s, has died. She was 93.

Romer, the wife of former Democratic Gov. Roy Romer, championed early-childhood education nationwide throughout her life. She died in her daughter’s Colorado home on Sunday after a “long illness,” according to a statement from her family. Specifics of the illness were not provided.

