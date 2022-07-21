PALMDALE — An 18-year-old Palmdale man was killed in a traffic collision, early Sunday morning, at 20th Street East and Avenue R-12, Palmdale Sheriff Station officials reported, on Tuesday.
According to deputies, a 25-year Palmdale woman was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango at about 4:20 a.m., on Sunday, heading north on 20th Street East. She reportedly collided with the 18-year-old man, who was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion, as he was in the process of making a left turn onto southbound 20th Street East from Avenue R-12.
During the collision, the Ford was pushed to the northwest and into a block wall, deputies reported.
The man, driving the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman in the Durango, who also had a passenger with her, was take to Antelope Valley Medical Center with injuries, according to the report.
The identity of the man killed has not yet been made public.
Following the collision, 20th Street East was closed to traffic between avenues R-10 and R-12, until about noon, on Sunday, deputies reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palmdale Sheriff Station Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
