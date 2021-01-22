LANCASTER — One person is dead and another was injured following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
The preliminary investigation indicates a male adult was driving a Nissan Altima west on Avenue I, while a female adult was driving a Toyota Camry south on Seventh Street East. The Toyota appeared to be making a left turn onto Avenue I from Seventh Street East when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Both cars were severely damaged.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene to render aid, but the female driver was fatally injured. The Nissan driver was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to live.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor. Driving under the influence is also being investigated.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
