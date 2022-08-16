LANCASTER — Monday was the first day of classes for Antelope Valley Community College District, which saw a slight uptick in student enrollment after two years of decreases, due in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s amazing,” Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said. “Our parking lots are full, the hallways are buzzing, it’s wonderful.”
AV College’s unduplicated headcount is at 11,166, up 56 students from the fall 2021 semester. Many students attend college part-time.
The college also saw an increase of nine students in its FTES (Full-Time Equivalent Student), compared to last fall.
FTES is based on the number of hours of instruction a student is enrolled in throughout the academic year. The FTES is 3,585 students.
Although the numbers seem small, many college across the state continue to experience decreases in enrollment, Zellet said.
“...We’re going to count it as a win because we’re on the uprise instead of on the decrease,” she said.
Registration is still open for students interested in studying for a new career path or looking for enrichment.
“Definitely, this week, if students want to enroll, we are happy to accommodate them,” Zellet said.
AV College offers different modes of learning at the Lancaster campus and Palmdale Center. There are in-person, face-to-face classes. There are also online distance education, in-person blended, which has in-person and online instruction and hybrid classes, which have an in-person orientation and may also have in-person tests. All instruction will be held online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.