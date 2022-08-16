AVC returns

 Antelope Valley College students congregate near Sage Hall on Monday, the first day of the fall 2022 semester. Enrollment is still open.

 Photo courtesy Antelope Valley College

LANCASTER — Monday was the first day of classes for Antelope Valley Community College District, which saw a slight uptick in student enrollment after two years of decreases, due in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s amazing,” Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said. “Our parking lots are full, the hallways are buzzing, it’s wonderful.”

