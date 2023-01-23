LANCASTER — Antelope  Valley Community College District students enrolled in emergency medical technician courses will get ride-along experience with American Medical Response and All Town Ambulances under agreements approved by the District’s Board of Trustees at the Jan. 10 meeting.

Students enrolled in the EMT program are required to complete the appropriate ride-along experiences including both advanced life support and basic life support pre-hospital care and transport, according to a background summary.

