LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District students enrolled in emergency medical technician courses will get ride-along experience with American Medical Response and All Town Ambulances under agreements approved by the District’s Board of Trustees at the Jan. 10 meeting.
Students enrolled in the EMT program are required to complete the appropriate ride-along experiences including both advanced life support and basic life support pre-hospital care and transport, according to a background summary.
“It is essential for the students to acquire limited clinical experiences during their learning process as it is also a requirement in order to obtain licensing and/or certification,” the summary said.
The agreement with American Medical Response is good for two years through January 2025. The agreement with All Town Ambulance is good through November 2024.
There is no cost to the District. The District offers EMT classes at the main Lancaster campus and the Palmdale center. The addition of All Town Ambulance will help provide schedule flexibility.
