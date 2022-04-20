LANCASTER — After nearly two years of free parking due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Antelope Valley College students will see a 50-cent per week increase in the cost for a semester parking permit, beginning with the fall 2022 semester.
Parking permits will now cost $1.75 per week, up from $1.25 per week, with a 16-week semester cost of $28 for fall and spring semester. The 12-week summer parking permit will cost $21. Daily permits purchased at dispensers in the parking lots will remain at $1 with online daily parking at $1.28, according to the proposed increases approved 4-1 by the AV College Board of Trustees at the April 11 meeting.
Pamela Ford, president of the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees, criticized the proposed increase.
“If I recall correctly, the campus was closed for the better part of two years and as a result of the shutdown, we now have fewer students,” Ford said during the meeting. “So I have to ask, is this truly the time to increase parking fees?”
She questioned the decision at a time when the college is trying to attract new students.
Each full semester parking permit comes with a $10 ASO sticker that gives students 40 free print copies, a discount card and access to certain events on campus. ASO receives $6.50 for each parking permit sold.
Prior to the increase, AV College’s daily and semester parking fees were 50% to 68% lower than competitive colleges in the Southern California area, Tammara Steffes, director of Fiscal and Financial Services said.
Trustee Michael Rives, who cast the dissenting vote, asked if the District had to raise parking fees to offset the cost of security to monitor the parking areas.
“Our security is over a million a year just for the sheriff’s security,” Steffes said, adding there are also costs associated with parking maintenance.
According to the proposal, the Office of Student Equity looks to provide 100 to 250 parking passes each semester.
