LANCASTER — Election night is also College Information Night, a time when high school students can learn about their post-secondary school options, including college or career.
A free event is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H.
It is open to students of all public and private schools in the Antelope Valley and their parents or guardians.
Representatives from more than 60 universities, trade and technical schools, community colleges and the military will be available to answer student and parent questions.
There will be financial aid workshops where students will be able to get help with completing their online Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
The district’s counselors will be available during the event to answer questions about college preparation, planning, NCAA athletic requirements and the application process. Students can also get scholarship information.
In addition, the District’s college and career preparation programs will be on display to inform parents and students about the benefits of these course offerings.
