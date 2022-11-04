College Information Night

Students get information on colleges at Antelope Valley Union High School District’s 2019 College Information Night at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds. The 2022 College Information Night is scheduled for Nov. 8 at the fairgrounds.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Union High School District

LANCASTER — Election night is also College Information Night, a time when high school students can learn about their post-secondary school options, including college or career.

A free event is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H.

