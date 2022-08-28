LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District extended its contract with the Antelope Valley Transit Authority for free student transportation to cover the 2022-23 academic year.
AV College trustees unanimously approved an amendment to the Campus Connect Student Pass Program agreement at the Board’s Aug. 8 meeting. The cost of the agreement is $80,000, paid for with Student Equity funds and Basic Needs funds.
The AVTA provides direct service from the Lancaster campus to the AV College Palmdale Center via Route 8. Students can travel between the campuses in about 30 minutes on an AVTA bus.
“The success of this route and the increased ridership indicate how critical this partnership is to our students,” a note for the Aug. 8 AV College Board of Trustees agenda said.
The original agreement started, in the 2017-18 academic year.
Eligible AV College students can ride local AVTA buses for free using the Campus Connect Student Pass program. Students who are enrolled in six or more units per semester can apply for the program. The students receive a special TAP card that will be valid through the 16-week semester and good on all local AVTA bus routes. Students must apply for each semester.
