LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Education unanimously approved approximately $826,022 in change orders for Measure AV projects.
The bulk of the change order, $773,275, is for infrastructure. The remaining change orders are for Sage Hall.
Trustee Michael Rives said the Board should be considerate of how it spends Measure AV funds, noting the impact to taxpayers.
He asked whether the District could have gone out to bid for the $773,275 change order to find something less costly.
“You can rest assured that every dime spent is spent wisely,” Facilities Services Program Manager Ron Benedetti said.
He said if they went through the bid process for the infrastructure, it would not only lead to a months-long delay, but significantly increase the cost because the college would have to go through the Division of the State Architect.
The original plan called for two separate buildings — for Cedar Hall and Joshua Hall — that were merged into one building to save money. Benedetti said they negotiated the cost down and saved a couple million dollars in the process. He added any other project delays would only increase the District’s overall costs.
“We did our due diligence,” he said.
AV College President Ed Knudson agreed.
“By going to one larger building instead of two smaller buildings we save several million dollars in total cost to Measure AV, which extends our opportunity to do other things,” he said.
Rives had the same questions about the change order for Sage Hall. Benedetti also explained those changes.
