LANCASTER — When things go bump in the middle of the night at Denise Dies’ Lancaster home, the retired postal worker does not know what to expect.
It could be a shoe, a baseball cap, a sock, a welder’s glove, a stuffed animal, or any number of things Dies’ cat Timone dragged inside the house. Timone announces each trophy with a loud meow.
The seven-year-old feline is a neighborhood cat burglar. Dies thinks of Timone as more of a collector. She erected a white sign with blue letters on the Airstream travel trailer in her driveway to alert the neighbors:
“My ‘cat’ is a collector; if item belongs to you … Please claim with our apologies. Meow-meow.”
She added a couple of hearts and drew two smiling cats in black ink. Next to the sign is a short yellow clothesline where Dies hangs the purr-lioned goods with clothespins for her neighbors to collect them. The current items include a pair of pink socks, a rubber rat, and a small yellow teddy bear.
Dies rescued Timone and his siblings, Nala and Simba when they were kittens. Their parents were feral cats that lived under the shed next door. Dies tried to make friends with the mother cat for about one year before the kittens were born.
“I never could get close to her, ever,” Dies said.
One night Dies woke up to meowing. The mother cat had her litter of five kittens underneath Dies’ bed.
“I was so shocked she thought it was safe enough to have those babies under my bed like that,” Dies said.
But Dies has a busy house. She and her late husband had four children and 11 grandchildren who wanted to see the kittens. The mother cat moved her litter back to the shed. Dies rescued three of the kittens.
Dies took them to a veterinarian to get vaccinated and spayed and neutered. Simba was killed by a car, unfortunately. Timone is protective of his sister Nala. The kitty siblings share similar coloring with white legs, necks and bellies and gray and black backs and heads with stripes.
“The best cats I’ve ever, ever had,” Dies said. “I’ve had pets my whole life.”
Timone started bringing stuff home about four years ago.
“Several years ago I would come out in the morning and I would see something weird on the kitchen floor. I’d be like, ‘What is that? What did the grandkids leave?’ ” Dies said.
The items were things Timone collected when he prowled the neighborhood at night.
“He does it at night. He’ll bring home, like, five things,” Dies said.
When Timone left a size 12 furry Bigfoot slipper on the kitchen floor, Dies thought it was an animal at first.
Dies posted pictures of Timone’s spoils on her Facebook page a couple of years ago. Her friends thought it was funny.
Timone brings home whatever he finds in the neighborhood: shorts, bathing suits, toys, goggles, swim toys. The largest thing he brought home was a lace-up thigh-high brown suede boot. The boot would not fit through the hole in the garage where Timone can get in and out. Dies found it in the yard when she swept the area.
Dies put everything in a box and visited her neighbors’ houses to see if she could reunite the missing items with their proper owners.
“My neighbors would be like, ‘Oh my god, we’ve been looking for that,’ ” Dies said. “And then the mom who lives behind me, she’s like, ‘Oh my god, I’ve been yelling at my kids because they can’t find their other shoe.’ I said, ‘Please don’t yell at your kids any more. Come and see me, I probably have it.’ ”
At that time Timone brought home a lot of shoes, from flip flops to water shoes to sandals to cleats. The shoes and socks usually come in singles.
One time after Dies woke up she went to open the patio door. She discovered Timone brought home somebody’s weed pipe.
“I can’t even tell you; I was so mad. I looked at it and I said, ‘Oh my god,’ ” Dies said.
Dies picked it up and threw it in the trash. She looked at Timone, who was right there, and told him they were not posting any more pictures.
“It’s not all fun,” Dies said. “Sometimes he brings home critters. I told him, ‘Go get clothes, I don’t want to do that.’ ”
Dies estimated the largest item Timone brought home was the Bigfoot slipper. The heaviest was probably the boot.
Before she erected the clothesline Dies put the items on the block wall next to the travel trailer. People would come and get their stuff.
“My neighbors just love him. They think he’s the coolest cat ever,” Dies said.
When Timone brought home a pair of men’s boxer shorts, Dies was not sure what to do.
“The morning that I found the boxers I called my friend,” Dies said. “I’m like, ‘Betty, now I have to go to the neighbor and say, “Oh, are these boxers yours?” I can’t be doing that.’ ”
