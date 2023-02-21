LOS ANGELES — Enjoy the sunny weather while you can, because forecasters said Monday a major change is coming, with windy and colder conditions moving in.
While the Southland was enjoying temperatures in the 60s and 70s Monday, “it will turn windy and much cooler (today) and Wednesday with an increasing chance of rain and very low elevation snow through Saturday,” according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm watch will be in effect in the Los Angeles County mountains from Tuesday evening through Saturday afternoon, with forecasters anticipating heavy snow accumulations accompanied by winds gusting as high as 70 mph.
“All mountain roadways will be impacted with dangerous winter weather conditions, including Interstate 5 through the Grapevine, Highway 14 and Highway 33,” according to the weather service.
The Antelope Valley and Catalina Island will be under a high wind watch this evening into late tonight, with winds of 30 to 45 mph anticipated, gusting up to 65 mph.
“The very strong surface winds associated with this advancing trough will be the primary focus of the early phase of the storm’s advance,” according to the weather service. “… Temperatures will also take a tumble (today).”
High temperatures will fall 4 to 8 degrees over most of the area by today, with most areas saying in the upper 50s to mid-60s.
While the wind watch will initially be in effect only in the Antelope Valley and Catalina Island, forecasters said they anticipate issuing wind advisories for almost all other areas, with gusts between 45 and 55 mph expected today.
Temperatures will continue to fall, with freezing temperatures possible as low as 1,000 to 1,500 feet by today, with a chance of precipitation in the San Gabriel mountains. By Wednesday, it’ll get even colder, with maximum temperatures hovering at 10 to 20 degrees below normal and most areas never getting out of the 50s.
