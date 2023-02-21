LOS ANGELES — Enjoy the sunny weather while you can, because forecasters said Monday a major change is coming, with windy and colder conditions moving in.

While the Southland was enjoying temperatures in the 60s and 70s Monday, “it will turn windy and much cooler (today) and Wednesday with an increasing chance of rain and very low elevation snow through Saturday,” according to the National Weather Service.

