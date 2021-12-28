LOS ANGELES — After a cold and wet Christmas, more rain and snow began falling in the Southland, Monday, with additional precipitation in the forecast through New Year’s Eve, save for a brief respite, today.
A winter storm warning was effect until 10 p.m. in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. According to the National Weather Service, between five and 10 inches of snow could accumulate at elevations above 5,000 feet, and two to four inches above 4,000 feet.
The snow level will drop later in the day, with “a couple inches of snow accumulation possible along Interstate 5 near the Grapevine.”
“A wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue through Thursday,” according to the weather service. “Rain and mountain snow will taper off this evening but return again Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain significantly below average for this time of year with cold overnight temperatures expected away from the coast.”
After a respite, today, a stronger storm system is expected to arrive on Wednesday, but rainfall amounts are still uncertain, according to the weather service.
