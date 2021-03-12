LOS ANGELES — Homeowners and work crews cleaned up mudslide damage Thursday as more rain and snow fell intermittently in Southern California while the northern half of the state shivered in cold behind the Pacific storm system.
Winter storm warnings were still in place for mountains stretching from northwest of Los Angeles to east of San Diego. And a flash flood watch was extended until late night in Orange County where a surge of runoff Wednesday damaged a canyon community.
Mud flowed through a half-dozen homes and vehicles were swept along in tangles of debris when rain hit bare slopes above Orange County’s Silverado Canyon. Several people had to be helped out of their homes but no one was hurt, the Orange County Fire Authority said.
The rain hit an area of Southern California’s Santa Ana Mountains where a wildfire struck in December.
“It burned some areas to scorched earth so there was not a lot vegetation, so when there was rain that was sustained for a while the mud and debris just started flowing,” said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi.
Crews and residents worked to clear the mess.
