SAN FRANCISCO — The first of back-to-back cold fronts headed into California on Friday, bringing the prospect of an abrupt change to rain, snow and cool temperatures after months of hot, dry weather and wildfires.
The National Weather Service for the Bay Area tweeted that temperatures would struggle to warm with maximum daytime forecasts in the low 60s and high 50s.
“If you haven’t headed out the door for work yet (or even if you are working from home), be sure to grab your light jacket, coat, hoodie or sweatshirt,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet. “Fall has arrived!”
The change in weather will test people’s willingness to keep dining outdoors, which Californians have taken to since the pandemic largely squashed indoor dining amid fears of virus transmission. Restaurants have moved tables onto sidewalks and even to city streets closed off to traffic to accommodate hungry diners.
Dan McCranie has tripled the number of outdoor heaters at his Ladera Grill in Santa Clara County’s Morgan Hill. He has a covering over a third of his outdoor tables to keep out rain.
“We’ve done as much as we can. It’s going to be an interesting test this weekend because it’s gonna be a high of 60, which is not that high,” he said. “I’ll get a chance Friday, (today) and Sunday to see how things go.”
He’s not optimistic of attracting customers when it rains, even with coverings.
In Southern California, temperatures were on track to drop 15 to 25 degrees a day after many locations were in the 90s to 100, the weather service said.
“Big changes are already underway,” the Oxnard weather office tweeted.
