PALMDALE — The inaugural cohort of the Antelope Valley Wellbeing Coalition for Walking with a Purpose will host a program, which is set to begin at 5 p.m., Thursday at 37987 Stardust Place. Ice cream will be included.
“Walking With a Purpose” brings Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Palmdale community members together on neighborhood walks, to meet, become acquainted with, and humanize one another in service of healing and forward movement for the community.
The program was created by Palmdale resident and community organizer Ruth Sanchez and Lt. Josh Barlot of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“It’s important to me to be part of the solution, to bridge the gap between law enforcement and my community, to humanize us all and start over with positivity,” Sanchez, who is with the Dolores Huerta Foundation and president of the ACLU-AV Chapter, said.
The inaugural cohort of the Antelope Valley Wellbeing Coalition graduated last month from a six-month certificate in applied positive psychology program, where community leaders have been learning a shared language and toolbox for wellbeing.
“We hope with this project will kick-start the healing process and rebuild relationships between the community, city and law enforcement,” Sanchez said, addressing the Palmdale City Council, recently. “Plus, the added benefit of the getting up and moving together in a walk might spark more health behaviors among participants, as well as additional opportunities for collaborations in improving quality of life in Antelope Valley.”
For details on the Antelope Valley Wellbeing Coalition, or how to participate in an upcoming certificate in applied positive psychology class or projects, visit www.avwellbeingcoalition.com
