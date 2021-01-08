PALMDALE — What looked like a good way to enhance sales and promote free speech turned into much more on Wednesday after pro-President Donald Trump rioters breached the US Capitol building.
Butler’s Coffee offered one-day only “stop the steal” promotion on their Facebook page to coincide with the day Congress certified the Electoral College votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden won the election.
“Stop the steal’ is the conspiratorial campaign Trump and his supporters have used to maintain he won the Nov. 3 election by a landslide, but that he decisively lost. To date, Trump’s claims have been rejected in more than 60 lawsuits at the state and federal levels including the US Supreme Court.
Butler’s Coffee posted the promotion before thousands of pro-Trump rioters — incited by the president himself — stormed the Capitol building. The mob forced a lockdown of the building that lasted several hours and delayed certification of the Electoral College.
The promotion was successful, however.
‘We had the highest sales day that we’ve had since this COVID thing started,” owner Linda Enos said in a telephone call.
Enos said the promotion brought in many customers who saw the post and wanted to support the coffee shop’s freedom of speech.
“It was a social cause,” Enos said. “There’s a lot of people that are for it. There’s a ton of other social causes that people’s businesses promote. … It wasn’t even political. It wasn’t right or left.”
Enos posted the special before the violence broke out in Washington. Trump held a rally in Washington prior to the start of the Electoral College certification where he encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol building.
“It was something that was happening in our nation and I put up a promotion based on that,” Enos said. “It definitely was before any violence broke out and I disagree with violence on either side.”
People posted positive and negative comments on Butler Coffee’s Facebook page in response to the promotion.
“People began to threaten us; people began to say they hope we were looted; people began to say that they hoped our business tanked,” Enos said. “People were getting super ugly.”
Enos blocked those people who posted threats and foul language. Other comments in support and against the promotion remained.
Enos added another post on the Facebook page Thursday morning to explain the previous day’s promotion:
“To peacefully protest is our right as citizens, when we feel that there is questionable behavior in our government,” the post said. “This ad has clearly upset people. We did not delete comments that we disagreed with unless the comments were off topic, disrespectful or threatening. All Americans should be able to express themselves respectfully whether we agree with one another or not. We thank so many of you that have come out to support us. We are truly blessed. We are sorry that some of you have chosen to stop supporting us. We have many customers with differing views and it has led to great discussions and mutual respect. I hope to have the opportunity to continue those relationships.”
Enos will celebrate her fourth year as owner of Butler’s Coffee next month. Enos added some people accused her of being racist or prejudiced due to the promotion.
“The reality is that ton of the groups that met there, especially pre-pandemic because now we can’t have inside seating, were groups and people that fundamentally disagreed with my personal views and yet I have great discussions with them,” the post said. “I have great friends that are in every movement.”
Butler’s Coffee is a community nonprofit organization that serves as a vocational training facility for young people.
“Zero people are profiting off of this place; it’s completely a community service,” Enos said, adding they partner with local charities and government agencies.
Enos does not regret posting the promotion.
“I didn’t post anything wrong,” Enos said. “I don’t think people should have to apologize for doing something they don’t believe is wrong. Everyone’s welcome. I don’t have a problem with people disagreeing with me.”
