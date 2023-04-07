PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District customers are invited to enjoy a free cup of coffee and learn about the District from Board President Don Wilson on April 18.
This Coffee with a Director event will run from 9 to 11 a.m. at Starbucks, 1763 East Palmdale Blvd.
Wilson will meet with constituents and answer water-
related questions, intended to give customers the opportunity to get to know their representatives in a casual environment. Attendees will get their first Starbucks drink for free and receive a PWD coffee mug.
“I appreciate these opportunities to meet with the Palmdale community and share water information with them,” Wilson said. “With record rain and snow this winter, it will be a different conversation than last year when all we talked about was the drought. I hope to see many of our customers.”
He was elected to a second term on the Board in November, and assumed the position of president in January. He represents Division 2, which lies roughly south and west of central Palmdale and includes portions of Juniper Hills.
In addition, he serves on the Board of the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority, the Plant 42 Environmental Restoration Advisory Board and the Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association as a commissioner. He is also the chairperson of PWD’s Finance Committee.
A Palmdale resident since 1987, Wilson retired after 28 years with Foster Farms. He served on the Palmdale School District Personnel Committee Board for two years and was first elected to the PWD Board in November 2018. His current term expires in 2026.
