HUNTINGTON BEACH — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles region, Saturday, that could linger in mountainous areas, today. But after Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico, this week, it quickly was downgraded to a tropical storm and weakened further until it largely disappeared, said John Dumas, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard, adding the scattered rain falling in the region is leftover moisture from a has-been storm.
“Is the worst of it over? Yes,” Dumas said.
In Southern California, cooler temperatures and moisture brought respite to firefighters battling the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles southeast of Los Angeles after sweltering heat pushed temperatures past 100 degrees in many locations this week.
The blaze has threatened more than 10,000 homes and other structures but firefighters have made progress and said they expected full containment on Monday.
Fire officials warned, however, that Northern California communities are still at risk for a heat wave and wildfire conditions and there is the potential for lightning, today, in the Northern Sierra. In the foothills east of Sacramento, the Mosquito Fire spread to at least 51 square miles, Saturday, threatening 3,6000 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties and blanketing the region in smoke.
“We’re not seeing a corresponding drop in fire activity at this point,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Issac Sanchez.
The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area, Saturday. A flood watch remained in effect in mountainous areas previously charred by wildfires through the end of the day, and there was the potential for some coastal flooding due to high surf, Dumas said.
In Southern California, officials in coastal cities posted warning signs and made sandbags available to residents, fearing flooding. Minor flooding was reported in a beach parking lot and some local roads in parched desert communities around Palm Springs.
Some mountain communities east of San Diego reported several inches of rain, by early Saturday, while low-lying coastal areas saw less than an inch.
In Huntington Beach, it was hot, muggy and drizzling, Saturday, as Aaron French, 30, played disc golf with friends. A midday breeze made playing more comfortable after a week of stifling heat and humidity.
“It’s been a wild, wild week of weather,” French said, while sending a disc whizzing through the unusually quiet park. “You just kind of have to accept the weather is the weather and live your life regardless of what is going on.”
September already has produced one of the hottest and longest heat waves on record for California and some other Western states. Nearly 54 million people were under heat warnings and advisories across the region this week as temperature records were shattered in many areas.
California’s state capital of Sacramento hit an all-time high, Tuesday, of 116 degrees, breaking a 97-year-old record. The state set a record for power consumption, Tuesday, as air conditioners whirred amid the heat and authorities nearly instituted rolling blackouts when the electrical grid capacity was at its breaking point.
