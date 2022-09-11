California Wildfires

Members of the Ornelas family put on plastic raincoats as wind and rain pummel the area, Friday, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and a heat wave.

 Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.

Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles region, Saturday, that could linger in mountainous areas, today. But after Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico, this week, it quickly was downgraded to a tropical storm and weakened further until it largely disappeared, said John Dumas, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard, adding the scattered rain falling in the region is leftover moisture from a has-been storm.

