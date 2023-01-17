SANTA BARBARA — Petroleum sheens on the ocean off a stretch of Southern California coast are consistent with oil from local natural seeps, but old abandoned oil wells could be a factor, authorities said, Saturday.

The sheens have been observed off Santa Barbara County’s Summerland Beach since early this month, and have been investigated by the US Coast Guard and state and local agencies under a unified command.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.