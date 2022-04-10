POINT REYES, Calif. — The US Coast Guard was responding, Saturday, to a cargo ship adrift off the Northern California coast, authorities said.
The ship Wan Hai 176 experienced engine problems, Friday, afternoon while about 12 miles off Point Reyes in Marin County, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
The 564-foot container ship was unable to properly anchor and was moving closer to shore, the statement said.
“The ship deployed a second anchor at 6:30 p.m. which slowed the drift and three tug ships were en route to assist the vessel,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles said in an email.
By Saturday morning, the ship was about seven miles from the coast, Giles said.
Coast Guard helicopter crews were dispatched to monitor the area. Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Marin County were also on scene.
