REDONDO BEACH — The US Coast Guard rescued 19 migrants stranded in a disabled boat off the Southern California coast, officials said.
Rescue crews in boats and a helicopter were dispatched, Saturday morning, following reports of a vessel in distress near Redondo Beach, the Coast Guard said.
No injuries were reported.
Nineteen people from the disabled boat were taken to a Coast Guard base where they were processed by Customs and Border Protection agents.
After the rescue the operation “shifted to enforcing the nation’s immigration laws,” Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Manning said in a statement.
