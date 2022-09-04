PALMDALE — The Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley believes that where you live should not decide whether you have access to quality broadband.
The coalition wants to bring fast, reliable and affordable broadband to rural portions of the Antelope Valley that have limited or no broadband access.
The coalition will provide this service through a local member-owned cooperative.
If the COVID-19 pandemic proved anything, it is that reliable Internet access is crucial for all family members — for students to attend online classes and for people to access healthcare online or work from home.
Rural residents will get access to high-speed Internet at an affordable price through the co-op; it’s not a matter of if, but when, coalition members say.
“There are no obstacles; there’s just hoops to jump through,” Jessica Fish, who serves as the coalition’s Broadband Lead said. “We check all the boxes; President (Joe) Biden said it needs to be done.”
In May, the Biden-Harris administration announced an Internet for All initiative to invest $45 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet for everyone in America by the end of the decade.
“The programs will build Internet infrastructure, teach digital skills, and provide necessary technology to ensure that everyone in America — including communities of color, rural communities, and older Americans — has the access and skills they need to fully participate in today’s society,” the announcement said.
The coalition has support from the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and Los Angeles County.
“There’s really no obstacles; our job was to get the public buy-in but most importantly we needed the government buy-ins,” coalition founder and Executive Director Eric Ohlsen said. “There wasn’t one local agency that said no.”
Both cities wrote letters of support for the proposed project. The City of Lancaster went one step further.
“We needed a government agency to sign the application, and that came from Lancaster,” Ohlsen said.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger wrote a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission in support of Lancaster’s application for the Local Agency Technical Assistance grant. The grant would enable the city to contract with the Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley in order to plan and develop a quality broadband network for residents, Barger wrote.
“The Antelope Valley is experiencing a stark digital divide,” Barger wrote. “My constituents in this region are students, families, small business owners and workers. For too long, they have been disconnected in an increasingly connected world. This reality only intensified and became more abundantly clear during the pandemic, which forced most of us to adapt to an increasingly digital way of life at work and school.”
She added the proposed project is sorely and urgently needed.
“I truly believe it will enable the Antelope Valley to thoughtfully and efficiently develop broadband solutions that bring fast, reliable and affordable Internet to everyone in the region,” Barger wrote.
The coalition submitted its grant application to the California Public Utilities Commission, last week.
“I don’t think that there’s going to be any hurdles there because there’s $50 million available and only about $34 million has been requested throughout the county,” Ohlsen said.
The Antelope Valley is clearly the area that is the most underserved in the county, Fish added.
“Up here in the Antelope Valley, people have come up with workarounds. … They have come up with ways of working around it, like driving down to work, to the library or to school,” Fish said. “Just because they made a workaround doesn’t mean that that’s OK.”
An Internet service provider may say an area has coverage when only one house on a census tract has coverage, Ohlsen said.
“They’ll deem that entire tract to be coverable, and that’s just not how it is,” he said.
The coalition created a public survey to gauge the quality of Internet service in rural communities. (Visit https://cocoav.org/rural-broadband to take the survey.)
“We’re finding, at least in the Antelope Valley, there’s not reliable Internet. We don’t have the broadband. We don’t have affordable Internet,” Ohlsen said.
For example, the Antelope Valley has a starting base of $70 for the same downloading and uploading speeds that residents in Beverly Hills pay $40 for, Ohlsen said.
The co-op wants to install a fiber-optic network.
“We’re trenching out to these rural areas because fiber is the gold standard,” Fish said. “If we’re going to do this, we might as well do it right.”
Ohlsen added, “With our model, we get to say things like we want to use union labor,” or local labor.
If the CPUC grant application is successful, the coalition hopes to receive about $300,000. It will use money to hire an attorney for the cooperative to help get it in place.
“When we go for the federal and state money, we’re anticipating this to an $80 million project,” Ohlsen said.
The cooperative will own the infrastructure; the members own the cooperative but would have no financial ownership or liabilities. The members elect a board of directors and the Board would then hire a management team.
Ohlsen estimated it would take at least five years to get the network operational.
“We anticipate setting the rates at $40 per household,” Fish said. “We’re not looking at setting the rates for profit. And because it’s member-owned, we would be deciding if it’s senior discount or low-income discount. We’re going to be doing this for the people because we really believe that broadband access is a right; it’s not a luxury.”
The coalition was awarded a California Community Foundation grant for outreach and education to guarantee that the rural communities in the Antelope valley have access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet.
The Antelope Valley’s rural areas cover all corners of the Valley. Ohlsen proposed using the Antelope Valley Healthcare District map for the co-op’s coverage area.
“It’s pretty much all of the Antelope Valley to the county line,” Ohlsen said.
Fish noted the irony of trying to reach unserved people in the Antelope Valley with an online survey.
“They’re not going to get our emails,” she said.
The coalition will have a booth at the 2022 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, scheduled from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. They will have an iPad for people who do not have Internet access to fill out the survey There will be paper copies as well.
(To test the quality of your Internet connection Fish recommended using the CalSPEED app, which is available for download at www.calspeed.org/ or in the Google Play store and Apple App store.)
(1) comment
Verizon told me I should have DSL within a year that was 12 years ago. I just purchased StarLink (Thank You Elon Musk) I now have 180+ Mbps Download speed (it does vary) after running a speed test 2 minutes ago. It is "not" cheap ($110 per month) but it Rocks ! This sounds good but is coming in late.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.