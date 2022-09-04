PALMDALE — The Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley believes that where you live should not decide whether you have access to quality broadband.

The coalition wants to bring fast, reliable and affordable broadband to rural portions of the Antelope Valley that have limited or no broadband access.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Verizon told me I should have DSL within a year that was 12 years ago. I just purchased StarLink (Thank You Elon Musk) I now have 180+ Mbps Download speed (it does vary) after running a speed test 2 minutes ago. It is "not" cheap ($110 per month) but it Rocks ! This sounds good but is coming in late.

