Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

In this courtroom drawing from 2020, Brandon Caserta (left) with his attorney Michael Darragh Hills, defendants Adam Fox (center) and Ty Garbin appear during a hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich.

 Jerry Lemenu via AP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced, Tuesday, to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape.

Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in the plot so far, though it’s significantly shorter than the life sentence that prosecutors sought.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

How many years did the FBI agents get...? Look up Agent Provocateur...that was the FBI's role in this Dog and Pony show. I heard the guy is semi retarded (kinda like POS Adam Schiff (IMHO)). Democrats are moraless Scum (most not all). They will do anything for power...even kill your children if need be. Dems had no problem hurting Young Children with the mask rules in schools...neither did the teachers....Remember that.

