GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced, Tuesday, to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape.
Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in the plot so far, though it’s significantly shorter than the life sentence that prosecutors sought.
Fox, 39, returned to federal court four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
They were accused of organizing a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. Their arrest, as well as the capture of 12 others, was a stunning coda to a tumultuous year of racial strife and political turmoil in the US.
The government said Croft offered bomb-making skills and ideology while Fox was the “driving force urging their recruits to take up arms, kidnap the governor and kill those who stood in their way.”
But Judge Robert J. Jonker said that while Fox’s sentence was needed as a punishment and deterrent to future similar acts, the government’s request for life in prison is “not necessary to achieve those purposes.”
“It’s too much. Something less than life gets the job done in this case,” Jonker said, later adding that 16 years behind bars “is still in my mind a very long time.”
Jonker said he also considered the emotional baggage Whitmer has to carry due to the plot.
“It undoubtedly affects other people who are in public office or are considering public office,” he said. “They have to count the cost. That does need a forceful sentence from the court.”
In addition to the prison sentence, Fox will have to serve five years of supervised release. He’ll also get credit for more than two years in custody since his arrest.
“Responding to domestic terrorism plots has been a priority for the Department of Justice since its founding and we’re going to continue to spare no expense to make sure we disrupt plots like these,” US Attorney Andrew Birge told reporters outside the courthouse following the sentencing.
Fox wore orange prison clothes with long slicked-back hair and a full beard. He showed little reaction when the sentence was read.
Daniel Harris, who was acquitted by a jury, earlier this year, for his involvement in the plot, sat next to Fox’s mother in the gallery and hugged her after the sentencing was read. Fox looked into the gallery multiple times, often mouthing words.
He shook his head and repeatedly smirked while Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler spoke. Kessler said Fox’s smirking was a sign that he showed no regret.
Fox and Croft were convicted at a second trial, in August, months after a different Grand Rapids jury couldn’t reach a verdict but acquitted Harris and one other man. Croft, a trucker from Bear, Del., will be sentenced, today.
In 2020, Fox and Croft met with like-minded provocateurs in Ohio, trained with weapons in Michigan and Wisconsin and took a ride to “put eyes” on Whitmer’s vacation home with night-vision goggles, according to evidence.
“People need to stop with the misplaced anger and place the anger where it should go, and that’s against our tyrannical … government,” Fox declared that spring.
(1) comment
How many years did the FBI agents get...? Look up Agent Provocateur...that was the FBI's role in this Dog and Pony show. I heard the guy is semi retarded (kinda like POS Adam Schiff (IMHO)). Democrats are moraless Scum (most not all). They will do anything for power...even kill your children if need be. Dems had no problem hurting Young Children with the mask rules in schools...neither did the teachers....Remember that.
