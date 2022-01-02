AGUA DULCE — A chilly, crisp morning greeted about 30 members of the High Desert Runners Club who started the new year with a run or walk for the traditional Hangover Run at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The High Desert Runners Club and the Santa Clarita Runners Club typically run the Hangover Run together. However, the Santa Clarita Runners Club moved its New Year’s Day run to Heritage Park in Valencia due to the recent rains and muddy conditions at Vasquez Rocks.
The course takes place all on the Pacific Crest Trail. The run begins from the Vasquez Rocks parking lot and continues out of the park through a tunnel and up into the hills southeast of the Antelope Valley Freeway. Participants can run or walk as long or as short as they want.
“It’s a good out and back,” said James Mitchell of the High Desert Runners.
Mitchell added the distance depends on how motivated the runner is. He ran the trail, on Friday, to make sure that it was in good enough condition for the Hangover Run. He cautioned the runners and walkers that they would have to get their feet wet due to a creek that flows through the canyon.
“When you are crossing that creek, your feet are going to get wet,” Mitchell said. “If you try to jump over it, you’re going to mostly likely slip and your whole body is going to get wet, so it’s better to get your feet than your whole body.”
Mitchell’s wife Jennifer started the run early. She was set to run 22 miles. The couple’s daughter, Sophia, would join her father for a hike. Mitchell brought a camera to take pictures along the way.
Many runners use the Hangover Run as a way to start the new year on a positive note.
“Tradition,” Pat Horanberg said.
“I came for breakfast,” husband Guy Horanberg said.
“We’ve done it off and on, but we’re not regulars on this,” Pat said.
“We joined the running club but we’re walkers on the running club just to hand out T-shirts on their runs,” Guy said.
Don Hughes was also a walker on Saturday morning. He has also run 100 miles in a 27-hour period. He participated in the Hangover Run previously and enjoys it.
“It’s close to home and the company, get together with all these good folks,” he said, when asked what he likes about it.
Mary Harvey and Marv Power set out on the trail with trekking poles.
“It’s kind of tradition,” Harvey said. “Every year we do the same thing.”
“We don’t know what else to do,” Power said, adding they have participated in the run for at 25 years.
