California Coastal Gas Plants

The California Energy Commission voted Wednesday to extend the life of three gas power plants along the state’s southern coast, including the AES power plant in Redondo Beach, through 2026, postponing a shutoff deadline previously set for the end of this year.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — Temperatures in many California cities are cooling down this week, but a debate is simmering on how to generate enough electricity to power the state through extreme weather events while transitioning away from a reliance on fossil fuels.

The California Energy Commission voted Wednesday to extend the life of three gas power plants along the state’s southern coast through 2026, postponing a shutoff deadline previously set for the end of this year. The vote would keep the decades-old facilities — Ormond Beach Generating Station, AES Alamitos and AES Huntington Beach — open so they can run during emergencies.

