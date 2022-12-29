MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit cleared another hurdle as it prepares for its historic first satellite launch from the United Kingdom.
The launch provider, which has previously flown from Mojave, was issued launch and range control licenses by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, the company announced, Dec. 22.
The launch license is necessary for the upcoming satellite launch mission from Spaceport Cornwall. It “reflects the CAA’s concurrence that all reasonable steps have been taken by Virgin Orbit to ensure the desired safety, security and environmental stewardship of what is expected to be the first orbital launch ever conducted from western Europe,” company officials said in the announcement.
With the licenses in hand, preparations are underway to open the launch window in the coming weeks, officials said.
“Receiving Virgin Orbit’s range and launch licenses takes us one step closer to the first satellite launch takeoff from UK soil. This is a major milestone for the CAA, and represents the successful completion of an enormous effort, which has included the construction of new regulations, new processes, and new teams,” CEO Dan Hart said in the announcement.
“At this time, all of Virgin Orbit’s systems are green for launch. Our team is laser-focused on execution of final checkouts, launch rehearsal, and ultimately launch, and we will continue working with our friends and partners across agencies and governments to be ready to light this candle once a launch window is finalized.”
The LauncherOne rocket that will propel the payloads into orbit and its associated systems completed testing, in October, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
It joined Virgin Orbit’s “flying launch pad,” a modified 747 airliner dubbed “Cosmic Girl,” and the ground systems at Spaceport Cornwall, that same month.
The airplane carries the LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet, at which point it is released, the rocket motor is lit and then it carries its payload into orbit.
Once completed, Cosmic Girl returns to land on the same runway from which it took off. So far, that has always been the Mojave Air and Space Port, where Virgin Orbit has logged four successful missions.
This flexible horizontal launch capability, which requires only a suitable runway, is one of Virgin Orbit’s selling points.
Spaceport Cornwall is a new site for small satellite launches, near Newquay, on the southwest coast of England. It is integrated into Cornwall Airport Newquay and Cosmic Girl will use the airport runway to take off and land for the mission.
The launch will include seven separate satellite payloads from multiple countries.
Five are from the United Kingdom, including the first satellite from Wales, and one is from Poland. Oman’s first orbital mission is the seventh payload.
The upcoming mission is named “Start Me Up,” after the Rolling Stones song, continuing a tradition by Virgin Orbit of using rock songs to identify missions.
