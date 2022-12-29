Virgin Orbit UK

Virgin Orbit’s carrier aircraft, dubbed Cosmic Girl, lies outside the hangar and Spaceport Cornwall, in the United Kingdom, where the company is preparing for its first international launch.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Orbit

MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit cleared another hurdle as it prepares for its historic first satellite launch from the United Kingdom.

The launch provider, which has previously flown from Mojave, was issued launch and range control licenses by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, the company announced, Dec. 22.

