LITTLEROCK — Sixty-four people received their COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Littlerock Community Clinic.
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services operates the Littlerock clinic at 8201 Pearblossom Highway and a sister clinic in Lake Los Angeles at 16921 East Ave. O that enjoyed a hearty response from the community for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The vaccination clinics helped introduce the Littlerock and Lake Los Angeles communities to their respective clinics,
Reaching more people and educating the communities about the clinics in their own neighborhoods is an objective, said Lee Dunham, director/CEO with High Desert Health Center Group, said.
“Look at all of these people,” Dunham said. “This is wonderful. This is what I want to see — people being served right here in their community. My goal is to get people here. I want these folks to know about and take advantage of these health services. You pay taxes for this health care.
“People need to know we are here and know that we are aware there is a need and those needs are being met and they are being served. If we can keep pushing this along we could have a five day a week clinic and opportunities at both Littlerock and Lake Los Angeles — that is my goal.”
The same staff works between the two locations. Both locations serve the southeast Antelope Valley communities. Littlerock is open on Tuesday and Thursday. Lake Los Angeles is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
During the second dose scheduled for both clinics, first dose walk-ins are welcome to join.
“We bring plenty of supplies and will accommodate every person who comes to us,” head pharmacist Romina Panoussi, said “Walk-ins are welcome at both clinics.”
Dunham expressed a desire to serve people.
“They need to know we came to them; we want to serve our communities,” Dunham said. “These clinics have the same technology that is across the entire county system. There is a patient portal. You can get your (prescription) mailed to you at your home. This can be your patient-centered medical home where you can talk to your doctor, a nurse or social worker on the phone or online. These clinics have these wrap-around services for you. We have served over 200 people between the two clinics.”
To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 661-471-4000. Visit dhs.lacounty.gov for details.
