PALMDALE — It was a raucous game, filled with cheers and shouts of encouragement, punctuated by the clank of metal on metal.
The game was wheelchair rugby, aka murder ball, in a demonstration at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, on Friday, capping off National Rehabilitation Awareness Week.
The event was a popup clinic from the nonprofit Triumph Foundation, which works to help children, adults and veterans with spinal cord injuries by providing resources, hope and security to those living with paralysis, as well as family members.
Among its programs is adaptive recreation, with activities such as wheelchair rugby, along with numerous other sports, from archery to basketball, baseball to cycling.
“My biggest fear is people isolate themselves,” Triumph Foundation founder Andrew Skinner said. He founded the organization after suffering a spinal cord injury, eight years ago.
The adaptive recreation activities allows those with paralysis to “forget their limitations and the limits of their abilities,” he said, all while enjoying the camaraderie of others like them, as well as the able-bodied.
The inclusive nature of the programs allows those who are paralyzed to continue to play with their family and friends who are able-bodied, Skinner said.
That philosophy was clear during Friday’s event, as a number of the hospital staff joined the wheelchair rugby games. During play, it wasn’t clear who was paralyzed and who was able-bodied.
During wheelchair rugby, the players use specialized wheelchairs, with canted, solid wheels and bumpers. They are sturdy — Skinner called them “gladiator-style chariots” — allowing players to crash into each other to prevent the other team from carrying a ball across the goal line.
The game is an official Paralympic sport, Skinner said, and one they like to use for demonstrations.
“It’s a very easy sport to get people introduced to,” he said.
Wheelchair rugby is Tyler Allen’s favorite sport, and the one that introduced him to all the other activities the Foundation offers.
Paralyzed, nearly two years ago, Allen contacted the organization as soon as he completed rehabilitation in Colorado.
Always an athlete, he’s found that some sports are actually more fun in a wheelchair, including rugby.
“In normal rugby, you get hurt. This rugby, you just have fun,” he said.
“It puts into perspective the things you don’t have (when paralyzed), how important they are,” Nestor Loera, a case manager for the Rehabilitation Institute, said after joining in the game.
The Triumph Foundation works with Palmdale Regional’s Rehabilitation Institute, meeting with spinal cord injury patients who are newly diagnosed with a disability to help them find their way.
“They’re an amazing group,” Loera said, telling newly injured patients that they’re at another beginning in their lives, and providing support and resources for the rest of their lives.
Friday’s event not only showcased what is possible for those who have been paralyzed, but also raised awareness of rehabilitation programs.
“We can help people get back to living good lives,” Dr. Thomas Nasser, medical director of the Rehabilitation Institute.
The Foundation plays an important role, as their efforts offer people hope, optimism and courage at a time when it’s most difficult.
“That’s what rehabilitation is really about, giving people hope, giving people the best lives they can live,” he said.
Nasser took part in the game, as well, calling it “exhilarating.”
“To someone who’s lost their ability to walk, this is like gold,” he said of the adaptive recreation. “You get in that chair and you’re all equal.”
The Triumph Foundation offers services from Santa Barbara to San Diego, and holds these popup clinics or larger events pretty much every weekend, somewhere.
In November, the organization hosts its big Adaptive Sports Festival at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, which a wide variety of recreational events for all to enjoy.
As a nonprofit, the Triumph Foundation relies on donations and sponsorships; they provide their services at no cost to patients.
Visit triumph-foundation.org to learn more about the Foundation or to donate.
