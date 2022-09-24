Wheelchair rugby

The parking lot at Palmdale Regional Medical Center rang out the shouts of players and spectators, as well as the clank of metal on metal, on Friday, during a demonstration of wheelchair rugby, and example of the adaptive recreation offered by the Triumph Foundation.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

PALMDALE — It was a raucous game, filled with cheers and shouts of encouragement, punctuated by the clank of metal on metal.

The game was wheelchair rugby, aka murder ball, in a demonstration at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, on Friday, capping off National Rehabilitation Awareness Week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.