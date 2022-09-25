Wildfires Fish at Risk

Fish biologists release Rio Grande cutthroat trout into a new creek after rescuing them from a fire near Amalia, N.M. Wildlife agencies in the southwestern US consider missions like this essential as climate change brings more frequent and hotter wildfires, fueled by prolonged drought and tree-killing bug infestations.

 Associated Press files

AMALIA, N.M. — Biologist Bryan Bakevich unscrewed the top of a plastic bucket and removed a Rio Grande cutthroat trout that squirmed from his grasp and plopped onto the grassy bank of Middle Ponil Creek.

“He wants to go home,” Bakevich said, easing the fish into the chilly, narrow stream — the final stop on a three-month, 750-mile odyssey for this cutthroat and 107 others plucked, in June, from another stream in mountainous northern New Mexico.

