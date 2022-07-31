Climate Change Disinformation

Wildfires, floods and soaring temperatures have made climate change real to many Americans. Yet a sizable number continue to dismiss the scientific consensus that human activity is to blame. That’s in part because of a decades-long campaign by fossil fuel companies to muddy the facts and promote fringe explanations.

In 1998, as nations around the world agreed to cut carbon emissions through the Kyoto Protocol, America’s fossil fuel companies plotted their response, including an aggressive strategy to inject doubt into the public debate.

“Victory,” according to the American Petroleum Institute’s memo, “will be achieved when average citizens ‘understand’ (recognize) uncertainties in climate science. … Unless ‘climate change’ becomes a non-issue. … there may be no moment when we can declare victory.”

