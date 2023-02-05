The California Public Utilities Commission, on Thursday, approved accelerating the California Climate Credit for Southern California Gas Company customers in response to the natural gas prices impacting the western United States.
The California Climate Credit is a state program designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Some of the funds raised through the program are distributed annually, in April, to SoCalGas customers in the form of bill credits.
Due to high natural gas bills, in January, the CPUC voted to accelerate this annual credit to February or March, depending on customers’ individual billing cycles.
SoCal Gas residential customers are estimated to receive a credit of $50.77 on their February or March bill.
State Sen. Scott Wilk and his California legislative Republican colleagues commended the commission for voting to pay the annual gas and electric credit to consumers as soon as possible.
“Families in my district are already struggling with expensive gasoline, food and rent prices,” Wilk said. “A natural gas bill that’s two or three times higher than usual is simply not OK. I’m thankful for the CPUC’s quick action in getting this credit out and providing people in need with much-needed relief.”
The commission’s action comes after Wilk and California Legislative Republicans sent a letter to the CPUC urging it to approve and disburse the state credit immediately.
“We support the CPUC’s swift action to accelerate the Climate Credit for SoCalGas customers, who are in need of relief from the market forces that have led to these unusually high bills,” SoCal Gas Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Gillian Wright said. “We know our customers have been feeling the effects of high gas prices acutely and this action, combined with lower market prices, in February, will provide some relief. Still, we urge customers to continue to conserve and take advantage of financial assistance or payment programs that can help with high bills.”
According to the US Energy Information Administration, a number of factors have contributed to higher natural gas commodity prices that customers are currently seeing. They include:
• Widespread, below-normal temperatures on much of the West Coast, including Washington and Oregon
• High natural gas demand for heating by customers in areas with below-normal temperatures
• Reduced natural gas supplies to the West Coast from Canada
• Reduced interstate pipeline capacity to the West Coast because of pipeline maintenance activities in West Texas
• Low natural gas storage levels in the Pacific Region.
In addition, according to the Energy Information Administration, the US set a natural gas consumption daily record, on Dec. 23, of 141.0 billion cubic feet (Bcf), exceeding the previous daily record high of 137.4 Bcf set on Jan. 1, 2018, further exacerbating supply and demand woes last month.
The Democrats whine about "CLIMATE CHANGE" then from the looks of it...Biden (sniffles) blows up the Nord Stream pipeline causing the equivalent of 5.2 millions cars emissions for TWENTY YEARS !!! to be released into the atmosphere...lol that is why the Democrats are Hypocritical Weasels. Prove me wrong.
