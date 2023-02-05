CPUC gas rebate

Customers of the Southern California Gas Company will receive their California Climate Credit sooner, thanks to the state’s Public Utility Commission.

 Associated Press

The California Public Utilities Commission, on Thursday, approved accelerating the California Climate Credit for Southern California Gas Company customers in response to the natural gas prices impacting the western United States.

The California Climate Credit is a state program designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Some of the funds raised through the program are distributed annually, in April, to SoCalGas customers in the form of bill credits.

