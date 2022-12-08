PALMDALE — The city’s “Say It, Don’t Spray It” anti-graffiti campaign, launched in July, is entering a new phase as city employees are taking to the streets to help clean up graffiti wherever it occurs.
This “boots-on-the-ground” effort began, on Monday, as city employees received graffiti-cleaning tools to erase spray paint and remove stickers, including heavy-duty wipes, protective gloves and scrapers. They will also wear high-visibility shirts with the anti-graffiti slogan.
This program is intended to be ongoing, with employees signing up for future cleanup days, according to a press release. The effort is funded through Measure AV, the voter-approved city sales tax, to create a model for citizen volunteers to be involved in future cleanups.
“I am so inspired and energized by our staff’s efforts to take pride in our city,” Interim City Manager Ronda Perez said in the release. “This is just the beginning of these efforts. Palmdale is my home, and I want to see graffiti gone.”
The staff will work closely with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station in the cleanup efforts, documenting graffiti for the station’s graffiti detective before cleaning it.
During the safety training for employees engaged in the cleanup, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Capt. Ron Shaffer said the graffiti “has a very negative effect on our community.
“If people are greeted by this blight when they visit Palmdale, they turn around and often don’t come back. I am inspired by everyone here clearly demonstrating how much they love Palmdale.”
The “Say It, Don’t Spray It” campaign launched with a public awareness program of large signage on Antelope Valley Transit Agency buses.
The city’s Community Compliance division is tasked with responding to graffiti cases reported, sending notices to property owners to clean up instances found on private property, with good results, city officials said, earlier this year.
Understanding that the property owners are victims when graffiti appears on their property, the city offers assistance with paint and supplies through gift cards to purchase the materials.
The city’s own Public Works department is responsible for removing graffiti from city property.
The city uses a graffiti tracker to store and analyze digital photos of graffiti, enabling law enforcement to apprehend and prosecute vandals.
This tracker shares data with multiple agencies.
The Community Compliance division is also working with local retailers to keep spray paint out of vandals’ hands by conducting site inspections at stores that sell spray paint. Citations are issued for unsecured spray paint, in accordance with Palmdale’s Municipal Code.
