Palmdale graffiti

Palmdale employee Kathy Inman works on a wall to remove tagging as part of a citywide beautification effort.

PALMDALE — The city’s “Say It, Don’t Spray It” anti-graffiti campaign, launched in July, is entering a new phase as city employees are taking to the streets to help clean up graffiti wherever it occurs.

This “boots-on-the-ground” effort began, on Monday, as city employees received graffiti-cleaning tools to erase spray paint and remove stickers, including heavy-duty wipes, protective gloves and scrapers. They will also wear high-visibility shirts with the anti-graffiti slogan.

