California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s controversial edict that no carbon fuel-powered vehicles will be sold in this state after 2035 recently received a boost when Ford announced on its own that the company will be all-electric by that date.
The manufacturer of America’s most popular vehicle, the Ford pickup, has an electric Mustang and pickup in the wings, and has just announced a hybrid pickup.
The pickup has a new feature that recognizes that pickup cabs serve as offices for many of their small business owners.
The area between the driver and passenger’s seat, which has been slowly expanding and serving more purposes over the years, now includes a desk which can hold a laptop computer or electronic tablet.
I wish I had had something like that back in my constable days.
I built a wooden box with a flat desk top to hold the legal papers I served on my “customers.”
The box sat in the passenger seat in my car and was nowhere as easy to use as the new Ford mini-desks but it did make my job a bit easier.
Pickups are morphing into SUVs, with back seats that offer limo-stye legroom and a place to carry “stuff” inside with the seat folded.
Fast trains
With the news filled with stories about the Coronavirus tragedy and the president’s meltdown, construction of the first phase of California’s high speed passenger rail system is quietly proceeding between Merced and Bakersfield.
Some 5,000 men and women have been working to build the right of way for the tracks — the easy part — and construct bridges and other big structures that will separate the tracks from freight railroads and roads and highways.
It’s a construction model that follows the way California’s freeways were built several decades ago.
Complete with opposition from property owners and politicians.
Books have been written about public opposition to freeways.
As a mayor once noted, “Everyone wants freeways as long as they don’t go anywhere near their property.”
Which of course is impossible.
Last year one of our own local politicians proposed sending money from the effort to bring the system through his district to his colleagues in Southern California.
It was the very first time that I, as a recovering politician and journalist, had ever heard a politician offer to give money earmarked for his district to a colleague in another district.
His goal of course, was to shift opposition somewhere else, at least for a while.
Trains and freeways
As I have noted here before, I was an aide to a state assemblyman during the freeway-building years, and I heard a lot about this issue, on the upside learning a lot about how Caltrans works, information I still find useful.
Most of the folks I spoke to about this issue could always point to a neighborhood other than theirs as the route the new highway should follow.
The value of freeway building was graphically revealed to me from the early 1940s when driving from our then-home in Madera to visit relatives in Bakersfield on Highway 99 through the San Joaquin Valley evolved slowly from crawling from one traffic signal or stop sign to another in all the cities we traversed, especially Fresno, to zipping along without interference in the entire route, especially with plenty of food and iron bladders, after 99 became a freeway.
In spite of higher speeds, driving is now safer. A few years ago I decided to compare the accident rate on what is now Highway 58 between Tehachapi and Mojave from 1955 to the current year.
According to the California Highway Patrol, it is orders of magnitude safer.
Safer cars also played a big role. I can usually tell from reading news stories about highway crashes if the occupants who lost their lives were wearing safety belts.
Like the three young men killed in a recent Bakersfield crash, none of whom were “restrained,” and were ejected, according to the CHP report.
Construction of the high-speed rail system will see similar results. That’s because the biggest cause of railway deaths involves motor vehicles and trains.
The day the first stage of the system goes into operation, these crashes will disappear because the tracks and the roads will no longer cross each other.
Travel times will also shorten on roads and tracks because drivers will no longer have to wait for trains, the current 70 mph top speed for passenger trains will be increased, and passenger trains will no longer share tracks with slower-moving freight trains.
The initial rise will be to 110 mph for current trains, and much higher when electric trains come into servicemen as the system is completed.
Even safer trains
A 50 year effort to make all trains, freight and passenger, safer was recently completed when something called Positive Train Control was installed on all major American rail lines, including our local lines.
PTC uses the latest technology to prevent trains from running into each other, especially at high speed, like the deadly collision of a MetroLink passenger train and a Union Pacific freight train near Chatsworth in 2008.
While the railroads have had signals warning engineers of other trains, they relied on humans watching out for them.
The Chatsworth crash happened because the Metrolink Engineer was yapping on a cellphone (which are now banned from locomotive cabs), causing him to not notice the UP train until it was too late.
PTC uses gears that will stop trains even if the engineer has his head in the incorrect position.
Railroad concerns about cost was the key factor delaying implementation of PTC, but a funny thing happened along the way.
The railroad chiefs discovered that PTC gear could save money by eliminating humans from locomotives and improving service.
Who’d have thought?
